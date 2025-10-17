Stena Line’s new Heysham to Belfast ship officially named at China shipyard

Stena Line’s newest vessel, Stena Connecta, was officially named at the CMI Shipyard in Weihai, China on October 16, and will soon begin her maiden voyage to her new home port on the Irish Sea.

Alongside Stena Futura, which entered service in September, these two new freight ferries will boost freight capacity by 40 percent on the Belfast–Heysham route.

Attending the ceremony were Stena Line CEO Niclas Mårtensson, members of the company’s executive team, and Stena AB owner Dan Sten Olsson.

Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line said: “It is with great pride that we celebrate yet another milestone for our fleet and our company today. Stena Connecta and her sister vessel represent the very latest in maritime technology and will not only play a crucial role in maintaining essential transport links in Ireland and the UK but also make a significant contribution to our sustainability goals of reducing CO₂ emissions by 30 percent by 2030.”

Stena Line’s newest vessel, Stena Connecta, was officially named at the CMI Shipyard in Weihai, China on October 16. Photo: Stena Line.

Stena Connecta is a New Max RoRo ship built for maximised freight capacity, with 2,800 lane metres across its 147-metre length.

Stena Line is the largest ferry operator on the Irish Sea, with a fleet of 13 vessels (including Stena Connecta, which will enter service in January 2026).

The company operates up to 238 weekly sailings, offering a wide network of routes that includes combined passenger and freight services from Belfast to Cairnryan and Liverpool, Dublin to Holyhead, and Rosslare to Fishguard, as well as dedicated freight routes from Belfast to Heysham and Dublin.

Niclas Martensson speaking at the Stena Connecta naming ceremony. Photo: Stena Line.

This year marks 30 years of Stena Line operations on the Irish Sea, during which the company has played a vital role in supporting both trade and communities across the region.

“Our investment in Stena Connecta and Stena Futura demonstrates our strong confidence in the continued growth of the Irish Sea region and our commitment to strengthening trade and connectivity. These vessels were commissioned as a direct response to customer demand for increased freight capacity on our routes,” added Niclas Mårtensson.

Stena Connecta will soon begin her delivery voyage from China to the Irish Sea, a journey expected to take several weeks.

She will enter regular service on the Belfast–Heysham route from January 2026.