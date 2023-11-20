New apartments for adults with learning and physical disabilities and people with autism have opened in a former police station and NHS building in Lancaster.

The new 24 hour supported living apartments in Slyne Road mean residents can live independently, thanks to a package of care and support with innovative technology.

Formerly Skerton's Police Station and NHS offices, the apartments opened in July this year in a converted listed building, enabling those with learning and physical disabilities and autism to rent their own homes with support.

Commissioned by Lancashire County Council and operated by care provider Bare Hall, the 12 Slyne Road supported living apartments are managed by Halo Housing Association and come equipped with innovative features like video enabled screens and automated door openers, blinds and heating systems.

Resident Joshua Edwards, who has physical disabilities, lives in one of three apartments equipped with cutting-edge features which can be controlled through an app or push button, including blinds, windows, door opening and locking, bathroom lights, ventilation, heating and communication aids enabling video calls.

Joshua said: "It's so much better than I thought it would be. The doors and the windows open via an app, heating is on the app. It makes life so much easier to cope day to day - I didn't think it would be this easy; it's second nature now."

Christian Geisselmann, of MyEcosystem said: "We have been working with Lancashire County Council to create a very bespoke package of assistive technology that will assist an individual, meet their needs and allow them to remain as independent as possible."

County Councillor Graham Gooch, cabinet member for Adult Social Care said: "These beautiful apartments provide a hugely important facility for adults with learning or physical disabilities, or autism, and they can help them to live as fulfilled and independent lives as possible.

Façade of supported living apartments on Slyne Road in Lancaster.

"This is because some of the ground floor apartments are fully equipped with the very best in assistive technology, including automated door openers, blinds and heating systems.

"This can really help to increase residents' privacy and dignity, whilst ensuring that extra help is there when needed.