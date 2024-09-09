Stand Up to Racism Lancaster and Morecambe will hold a public meeting this Thursday (September 12) at 7pm in Lancaster town hall.

Stand up to Racism says its aim is to build the broadest possible local campaign group to stop the far right.

This is a public meeting to relaunch and organise Stand Up to Racism in Lancaster and Morecambe.

It is supported by the Trades Union Council, UCU, NEU, Green and Labour Parties, faith groups and others.

Lancaster Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard.

Speakers include Nahela Ashraf Stand Up to Racism.

Caroline Jackson Green Party, Erica Lewis Labour Party, Khaldoun Jayousi, Sam Ud-din NEU PSC, are speakers for faith groups and refugee organisations invited to the meeting.

A spokesperson for Stand up to Racism, said: “We want to build the broadest possible united front locally and nationally, to stop the far right whenever they raise their heads.

"The situation is urgent.”

Audrey Glover for Stand up to Racism, said: “This summer, in response to a social media call out from Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley Lennon) we saw the far right protest against refugees, mosques and muslims up and down the country.

"The resistance has been brilliant with thousands upon thousands of anti-racists and anti-fascists taking to the streets to defend communities from hate and violence.

“In Lancaster and Morecambe, we proudly played our part. Three hundred and fifty to 500 people prevented 60 people from holding a protest on our town hall steps.

“Robinson/Yaxley Lennon plans another march in London on September 28. We are also in the unprecedented position of having four members of Reform elected to parliament.

"Despite calls for support from Yaxley Lennon, Reform and "Tommy Robinson supporters" have yet failed to unite but if they do the situation could become much more serious.

“This creates similar conditions to those we have seen in France with the narrow defeat of Marine Le Pen's fascists in the General Election, in Germany with the Nazi AFD winning elections in two states and the election of fascists in Italy, Hungary and Austria.

"This is an important meeting for all who wish to be involved in stopping the far right in whatever capacity.”