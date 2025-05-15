Stand-up comedian Rosie Jones coming to Lancaster Grand

Star of Taskmaster Rosie Jones is heading back out on the road with her brand-new stand-up show I Can’t Tell What She’s Saying.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She’ll be talking about the big stuff: being single, the pressures of representing huge sections of the population, and gravy. Oh, and boobs.

Rosie is a BAFTA-nominated powerhouse, and she’ll be bringing her loveable blend of cheek and charm to venues up and down the country this Autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie has a starring role as Emily in her first ever sitcom Pushers, which is coming soon to C4: Having had her state benefits cut to shreds after being made redundant, a young

Rose Jones is bringing her stand-up show to Lancaster Grand.

woman with very little left to lose begins to build an illegal drugs empire. But Emily isn’t your average street-dealing dope peddler – she’s sharp, funny, biting, highly educated –

and on top of all that, she has cerebral palsy.

People have underestimated Emily her entire life. If they’re not patronising her for completing the most menial of tasks, they’re pretending she’s not there.

What better disguise could there be for criminal activity than to be entirely written off by the same broken system which exists to protect the law?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie recently fronted her own hit Comedy Central series Out Of Order, her hard-hitting Channel 4 documentary Am I A R*tard and two travelogue series’, Mission: Accessible

and the BAFTA nominated Trip Hazard as well as ground-breaking roles acting in primetime dramas Silent Witness, Casualty and Call The Midwife.

Rosie Jones comes to Lancaster Grand on Saturday, September 13.

For tickets visit https://lancastergrand.co.uk/shows/rosie-jones-i-cant-tell-what-shes-saying/