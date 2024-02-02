Stand-up comedian Alistair MacGowan to perform at Morecambe Poetry Festival
and live on Freeview channel 276
His first poetry collection "Not what we were expecting" is being published by Flapjack Press.
He began as a stand-up comedian in 1989 mixing his comedy with poetry at a number of shows over the years.
He won a BAFTA for his television series The Big Impression in 2003 and was nominated for an Olivier Award for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’.
In 2017, he released ‘The Piano Album’ through Sony Classical reaching number one in the classical charts.
A spokesman for Morecambe Poetry Festival said: “A real renaissance man, we can't wait to see him!”
The line-up for this year’s event also includes actor and writer Nigel Planer and TV poet Pam Ayres.
Also appearing will be acclaimed singer/songwriter, poet, comedian and radio presenter Mike Harding, writer and poet Henry Normal, and best-selling author Donna Ashworth, amongst others to be announced.