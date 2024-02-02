News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING

Stand-up comedian Alistair MacGowan to perform at Morecambe Poetry Festival

Stand-up comedian Alistair MacGowan will be performing at the Morecambe Poetry Festival.
By Michelle Blade
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

His first poetry collection "Not what we were expecting" is being published by Flapjack Press.

He began as a stand-up comedian in 1989 mixing his comedy with poetry at a number of shows over the years.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He won a BAFTA for his television series The Big Impression in 2003 and was nominated for an Olivier Award for ‘Little Shop of Horrors’.

Most Popular
Alistair Macgowan will be performing at Morecambe Poetry Festival.Alistair Macgowan will be performing at Morecambe Poetry Festival.
Alistair Macgowan will be performing at Morecambe Poetry Festival.

In 2017, he released ‘The Piano Album’ through Sony Classical reaching number one in the classical charts.

A spokesman for Morecambe Poetry Festival said: “A real renaissance man, we can't wait to see him!”

The line-up for this year’s event also includes actor and writer Nigel Planer and TV poet Pam Ayres.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Also appearing will be acclaimed singer/songwriter, poet, comedian and radio presenter Mike Harding, writer and poet Henry Normal, and best-selling author Donna Ashworth, amongst others to be announced.

For weekend tickets visit https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Lancaster/Morecambe-Winter-Gardens/Morecambe-Poetry-Festival-2024/37266443/