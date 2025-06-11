Stagecoach warning to Lancaster and Morecambe passengers after social media scam

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jun 2025, 10:34 BST
A bus operator has issued a warning to passengers in Lancaster and Morecambe after an online scam that claims to offer discounted travel.

According to Stagecoach, a fraudulent Facebook page is circulating, claiming to offer free public transport from various travel operators across the UK.

In a statement on social media, Stagecoach, parent of local operator Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire, confirmed that the page is not connected to Stagecoach in any way, and they do not endorse its content.

Stagecoach said on Facebook: “A fraudulent Facebook page is circulating, claiming to offer free public transport from various travel operators across the UK.

“This page is not connected to Stagecoach in any way, and we do not endorse its content.

“Your safety and security online are very important to us, so please don't engage with this page or share any personal details.

"If you come across it, we recommend reporting it directly to Facebook.

“For official updates and information, always check our verified social media channels and website.”

