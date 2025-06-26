Stagecoach supports Armed Forces Day 2025 with free travel for military, veterans and cadets travelling to events in Lancaster and beyond

Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire is proud to support Armed Forces Day 2025 by offering free bus travel to serving military, veterans, and cadets across its network during weekend from Friday June 27 to Sunday June 29.

The initiative covers all Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire local bus services, allowing members of the Armed Forces community to travel for free to parades, ceremonies and community events in Barrow, Carlisle, Kendal, West Cumbria, Lancaster and beyond.

To access free travel:

*Serving military should wear uniform or show a valid military ID

Veterans can present a veterans’ badge or military medal

The gesture forms part of Stagecoach’s ongoing nationwide commitment to recognising and supporting the Armed Forces. The company also provides free travel on Remembrance Day and Remembrance Sunday each year, in honour of those who have served.

Stagecoach is a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant and continues to grow its internal Veterans Network, a colleague-led group that supports service leavers, veterans, reservists and military families within the business.

Tom Waterhouse, Managing Director for Stagecoach Cumbria & North Lancashire, said: “We’re incredibly proud to support Armed Forces Day and recognise the important contributions of those who serve and have served.

"Providing free travel across Cumbria & North Lancashire is a small gesture to show our appreciation and help people attend local events to honour the Armed Forces community. We’re also committed to being a supportive and inclusive employer for veterans and service families.”

For more information on local services and timetables, visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/