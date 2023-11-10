Stagecoach poppy bus can be seen in Morecambe and Lancaster promoting Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal
The bus operator has painted a special double-decker in Royal British Legion colours with a giant poppy on the side and details of how to donate through their website.
The poppy bus will predominantly be based in the Morecambe and Lancaster area and will be seen by tens of thousands of people.
Funds raised from poppy sales go to support armed forces veterans and their families.
This year the Royal British Legion has introduced a plastic-free poppy, made entirely from paper, which can be recycled.
Tom Waterhouse, interim managing director of Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire, said: “We are proud to support the Poppy Appeal because it’s such a worthwhile cause that resonates with all our customers and staff.
“Stagecoach employs many former armed services personnel as drivers and mechanics. Indeed, we’ve set up a veterans’ network within the company that allows people to contact each other and keep in touch.”
The poppy bus is on the road all year round but comes into its own in the run up to Remembrance Sunday, which falls on November 12 this year, when communities come together to remember those who died for their country.
Last year the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal raised £50 million to support its work with veterans.
It hopes that the Poppy Appeal will help it to beat that total in 2023.
In Cumbria alone, it aims to raise at least £750,000 this year from the Poppy Appeal.
Alan Whitmore, community fundraiser for the Royal British Legion in Cumbria and the Isle of Man, is grateful for Stagecoach’s support.
He said: "It’s an absolute honour and we’re so grateful to Stagecoach for having such an amazing bus like this.
"For us, every poppy counts, every penny counts as we seek to raise vital funds for those veterans, service families and their children who need our support.
"One in nine people are eligible for our assistance, so this cause is more important than ever before.”
To donate online to this year’s Poppy Appeal, visit https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/