Stage is set for Lancaster's portrayal of popular Whoopi Goldberg movie Sister Act

Hallelujah! Sister Act is coming to raise the roof off Lancaster’s Grand Theatre next month.

By Debbie Butler
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read

From venturing to the North Pole in Elf: The Musical and baring all in Calendar Girls: The Musical, this year Lancaster Amateur Dramatic and Operatic Society (LADOS) are taking holy orders and once again showing their versatility with their production of this great show.

Based on the iconic movie, this heavenly show is a sparkling tribute to the power of friendship, sisterhood and music. Joyous and uplifting in equal measures, Sister Act features original music by Tony® and 8-time Oscar® winner Alan Menken.

The LADOS production will see Charlotte Akister starring as Deloris Van Cartier, Victoria Muir as Mother Superior, James Shields as Eddie Souther, Matt Boardman as Curtis Jackson, many more local talents and a stellar chorus of nuns.

LADOS are bringing Sister Act to the Grand Theatre in Lancaster.LADOS are bringing Sister Act to the Grand Theatre in Lancaster.
LADOS are bringing Sister Act to the Grand Theatre in Lancaster.
Most Popular

Sister Act will run from May 2 to 6 at 7.30 pm with a 2.30pm matinee after the ceremony on Coronation Day.

Tickets from www.lados.online/tickets/ or call 01524 64695.

