Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Lancaster care home is throwing open its doors to all Blue Light workers.

On the last Friday of every month, Laurel Bank Care Home will be serving up lunch for all local Blue Light services.

"Staff and residents at the home know how hard our emergency services work so they wanted to give something back,” said Lyndsay Scott, general manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting on Friday July 26, head chef Grant Prichard will be frying up freshly cooked fish and chips for any emergency workers who would like to drop in to the Westbourne Road home between 1 and 2pm

Laurel Bank Care Home in Lancaster is throwing open its doors the last Friday of every month to offer lunch for all local Blue Light services.

Lyndsay said: “Our emergency services are absolute heroes, they work so hard and so selflessly, so it is the least we can do to offer them some delicious fish and chips to keep them going through their busy shifts.