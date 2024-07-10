Staff at Lancaster care home offer free lunch for Blue Light workers

By Debbie Butler
Published 10th Jul 2024, 12:10 BST
A Lancaster care home is throwing open its doors to all Blue Light workers.

On the last Friday of every month, Laurel Bank Care Home will be serving up lunch for all local Blue Light services.

"Staff and residents at the home know how hard our emergency services work so they wanted to give something back,” said Lyndsay Scott, general manager.

Starting on Friday July 26, head chef Grant Prichard will be frying up freshly cooked fish and chips for any emergency workers who would like to drop in to the Westbourne Road home between 1 and 2pm

Laurel Bank Care Home in Lancaster is throwing open its doors the last Friday of every month to offer lunch for all local Blue Light services.

Lyndsay said: “Our emergency services are absolute heroes, they work so hard and so selflessly, so it is the least we can do to offer them some delicious fish and chips to keep them going through their busy shifts.

"All we ask is you ring to book your place.” Call 01524 388980.

