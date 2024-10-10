Spot on Lancashire’s library tour this autumn coming to Morecambe, Heysham, Bolton-le-Sands and Borwick

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A line-up of events to suit all ages and tastes has been announced for Spot On Rural and Library Touring’s Autumn 2024 season.

Taking place in communities, libraries and venues across the county and promoted by dedicated volunteers and libraries, the activity once again brings culture to local doorsteps in Lancashire.

Canadian artists feature in the music programme, with Christine Tassan et les Imposteures, a high energy Gypsy Jazz quartet who will perform at Borwick and Priest Hutton Memorial Hall on Friday November 8.

Celebrating a diverse range of cultures, the Spot On Autumn 24 season includes the dazzling spins and bell-jangling footwork of Kathak dance from Pagrav Dance Theatre in Poulton-le-Fylde Community Hall on Friday November 8; Swedish folklore from storyteller Dominic Kelly’s new show Mara in Great Harwood Library on Friday October 11 and Cherry Tree Library on Saturday 12th October 12, and Devilled Eggs, a quirky take on the history of the traditional British seaside holiday from Black Liver at Thornton Library on Thursday October 17; Freckleton Memorial Hall on Friday October 18 and Tockholes Village Hall on Saturday October 19.

Spot On Rural touring Autumn 24 season Stories in The Dust. Picture by Emily Appleton.

Audiences have the opportunity to learn more about Blackburn’s songbird Kathleen Ferrier through words and song at The Rainhall Centre on Friday November 8; Bolton-Le-Sands Library on Saturday November 9 and Mellor Brook Community Centre on Sunday November 10 with Lucy Stevens’ show Kathleen Ferrier: Whattalife!

Families can celebrate October Half Term with activities and performances in Blackburn and Darwen markets as well as enjoying Stories in The Dust, an eco-fable about caring for our planet, at Fairhaven Lake on Thursday October 24, Poulton Library on Thursday October 24 , Rishton Library on Friday October 25, Mill Hill Community Centre & Library on Friday October 25, Halton Mill on Saturday October 26 and Heysham Library on Saturday October 26.

During this year’s spooky season The Plot Thickens is a dark and funny Murder Mystery where secrets are revealed, alliances are tested and backs are stabbed.

Audiences can find out if The Ghost fulfills his deadly brief at Morecambe Library on Friday November 15, Longridge Library on November 16 and Blackburn Central Library on Sunday November 17.

Spot On Rural touring Autumn 24 season Pagrav Dance Theatre.

Bringing the season to a close, Spot On offer a round of toasted crumpets, music and a sing-song with ‘Barbara’ - a heartwarming show which gently touches on the role of caring for loved ones as they get older at Whitworth Library on Friday November 22 and Darwen Library on Saturday November 23.

Spot On Rural Touring is part of the National Touring Theatre Network which is supported by Arts Council England.

Full programme details can be found at https://spotonlancashire.co.uk/