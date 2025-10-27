Spooky Halloween events being held at Morecambe Winter Gardens

Audiences can enjoy two Halloween-themed events in Morecambe Winter Gardens presented by More Music.

Cellist Maja Bugge has composed and will perform a live soundtrack for Häxan, a Swedish/Danish 1922 horror depicting the history of witchcraft written and directed by Benjamin Christensen on Saturday November 1 at 7pm.

The Lancaster-based musician said: “I am very excited about exploring a new form of improvisation, making a live soundtrack for Häxan with my longstanding collaborator and drummer, More Music’s, Ben McCabe.

"Me and Ben formed a duo in 2023 called ‘Moot’: an Oold Nnorse work for meeting. The soundtrack will incorporate improvisation and composition exploring live riffs, grooves and melodies as well as pre- recorded soundscapes.

“As a local artist based in Lancaster, I have always been fascinated by the Winter Gardens. Doing a live soundtrack in a venue where the present embodies the past offers a new layer to explore.”

On Sunday November 2, young musicians who formed bands at More Music’s Stages sessions present a Monster themed gig working alongside Digital Media Students from Lancaster and Morecambe College.

Ashley Murphy said: “We’re so excited to be working with the Winter Gardens and having the opportunity to put on a this young bands night at such an iconic venue. After reading some of the

legendary bands that have played there in the past, it’s great for the our local young people to be continuing the tradition and playing of great music being played here.”

More Music Golden Geese Stages Band at the Morecambe Winter Gardens.

These events are in partnership with Morecambe Winter Gardens; full Halloween Weekend details can be found via the Winter Gardens’ website at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/morecambe/winter-gardens