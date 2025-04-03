Spitfire Girls inspired by true wartime events comes to Lancaster’s The Dukes

Spitfire Girls comes to The Dukes in Lancaster in May.

Tilted Wig presents Spitfire Girls at The Dukes Lancaster from May 6 to May 10.

“It’s built for us, isn’t it? The Spitfire. Built for women.”

New Year’s Eve, 1959.

Decades after answering the call, two women separated by the war meet again as the rain hammers down on the windows of The Spitfire pub.

As we hear their story, we’re transported back to a time when female pioneers defied expectations and soared through the skies.

Spitfire Girls is inspired by the extraordinary true stories of the women who dared to fly during WWII and the incredible bond that tied them together.

Funny and heart-warming, this is an untold story of strength, courage and loss. But above all else, hope.

Spitfire Girls was developed with the support of the National Theatre’s Generate programme.

Tickets for Spitfire Girls are £22 and are available from https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/spitfire-girls or by calling the box office tel: 01524 598500.