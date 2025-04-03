‘Spellbinding’ storytelling and live music comes to Lancaster village venue

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘spellbinding’ performance of storytelling and live music comes to Halton Mill in Halton this month.

Emily Hennessey and Sheema Mukherjee present Holy Cow at the venue in Mill Lane on Friday April 11.

When the Holy Cow is stolen, it sets in motion an epic chain of unexpected events.

The River Goddess hurls herself from the skies, and only Shiva’s hair can catch her wild torrents!

But still she roars, surging from mountains to sea, leaving no stone – or ego – unturned as she washes illusion from the truth.

Emily Hennessey and Sheema Mukherjee conjure fast-flowing worlds of cosmic estate agents, celestial celebrities, daredevil demons and gods behaving badly in these Indian stories of liberation, lies, love and life.

This is performance storytelling and live music at its most accessible and spellbinding, bursting with humour, dance, ritual and playful energy.

Tickets for the show, priced at £10, are available from https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/75326?

Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.