He was videoed at the Eric Morecambe statue in his trademark Everton swimming trunks, scarf and hat and said he was: “Really feeling it today people but I know I’ve got you all behind me and that keeps me going.”

He also said: “Climbing Snowdon on February 18 and would love it if people could come join me and make a day of it!”

Mick - Michael Cullen - is walking from John O'Groats to Land's End.

Speedo Mick at the Eric Morecambe statue in Morecambe on Sunday.

This will be his final 'stomp' after seven years of fundraising.

Last week and over the weekend he passed through the district, with legs of the journey from Shap to Carnforth and Carnforth to Lancaster.

Mick last visited the Lancaster and Morecambe area during a charity walk in 2021, as well as in 2020.

The walk is raising money to support mental health and suicide prevention work, with donations going to Speedomick Foundation projects.

Speedo Mick will be climbing Mount Snowdon in his underpants on February 18.

The SpeedoMick Foundation aims to provide support for young people through education, relieving poverty, or the support of mental and physical health.

So far he has raised £100,000 to add to previous fundraising of £800,000.

"This is something I have dreamt of doing for a long time now and it will be a dream come true for me to be able to give back to my community and support people who are suffering from mental health," Mick said.