A 14,800 sqft vet clinic offering orthopaedic and surgical treatments to animals can be built next to a Porsche car showroom in Carnforth.

However a supermarket would not be allowed there, councillors have said.

Because the vets building is not yet constructed, permission was sought for the building design itself and its veterinary use, rather than only submitting a change-of-use application.

And councillors had to consider if the vets use was acceptable there.

Bate and Taylor Architects designed the veterinary clinic. Credit: via planning documents.

Green Party Councillor Dave Brookes said: “This has got permission for Class E uses but a restriction that it cannot be turned into a supermarket. That is really important. That enables me to support this.”

Lancaster planning officer Eleanor Fawcett said: “The development would be operated by Linnaeus Group, a veterinary group which offer specialist referral services as well as primary cares.

"It operates a specialist orthopaedic and spinal referral practice known as Kentdale close to junction 36 of the M6 at Moss End Business Village, nine miles north outside the Lancaster district.

“The practice majors in orthopaedics but also offers additional services in soft tissue, neurology, and physiotherapy.

"The group wants to expand the range of surgical treatments to clients across north Lancashire and south Cumbria, However, its current unit is small and constrained.

"It is looking for new premises to enable the business to grow and meet the needs of clients.”

The veterinary clinic will be built on land north of the Porsche car showroom at Electric Drive, Carnforth, east of the M6 near junction 35.

The medical facility will include theatre suites, consultation rooms, MRI and CT scanning rooms, an x-ray room, a pharmacy, a bereavement suite, offices, a conference area, and more when it is complete.

There will also be 61 car parking space, including four disabled bays and two electric vehicle charging stations.

Other sites at Carnforth, Milnthorpe, Ackenthwaite, Burton, Endmoor, Holme, Levens and Oxenholme have been explored.

But Kendal, Grange-over-Sands, Allithwaite, Kirkby Lonsdale, Burneside, Cartmel, Levens and Oxenholme were not considered because of distances from the motorway.