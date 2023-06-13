The horses came to the bedside of their friend who is a patient at the hospice.

A spokesman for St John’s Hospice said: “Everyone was delighted and uplifted by the visit.

"Thank you so much to everyone for making the effort in today’s heat!

One of the beautiful horses which visited a patient at St John's Hospice. Picture from St John's Hospice.

"The visiting herd also very kindly took the time to meet other patients staying with us.

“St John’s Hospice understands how important animals are to many people and we will always try our best to allow visits from them – no matter the size!”

One of the horses and its owner visiting a patient at St John's Hospice in Lancaster. Picture from St John's Hospice.

Some horses visited a patient at St John's Hospice in Lancaster. Picture from St John's Hospice.