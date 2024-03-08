Special public transport safety officers patrolling buses and bus stations in the county tackling anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new project is aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour on public transport across the county and will see the dedicated, specialist officers out and about at bus stations and on buses.They will be deployed where they're most needed, thanks to close work between the county council and its partners in the transport sector and Lancashire Police.

It's hoped the officers on the ground will not only reduce the problem, but also help ensure people know exactly how to flag any issues.

Meanwhile, the new Public Transport Safety Officers will also play a vital role in educating people about what anti-social behaviour actually is and how it can seriously intimidate and affect other people, as well as being on hand to support people if they have any questions about using buses.

From left: County Cllr and lead member for Highways and Active Travel Scott Smith, Public Transport Safety Officer Roman Karasz, County Cllr and cabinet member for Highways and Transport Rupert Swarbrick and Senior Public Transport Safety Officer Duncan Whitehead at Preston Bus Station.

Lancashire is just one of four areas nationwide to take part in the trial scheme, with the county council granted funding from the Department of Transport until March next year.

Duncan Whitehead, manager of the new team of Public Transport Safety Officers, said: "It's mine and my team's job to help everyone to feel safer using the bus and to help deter anti-social behaviour, so you might see me and my colleagues on patrol at on your local bus service, or at bus stations across the county.

"We'll be chatting to staff and passengers to find out if they have any safety concerns or issues using buses which we can help with, and helping people to recognise what is and isn't acceptable behaviour when using the bus, where we can.

"If you have experienced anti-social behaviour on your bus journey, please report it to us by text to 81018 and start your message 'Lancashire'."

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, Lancashire County Council's cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said: “I'm delighted to see some of our new Public Transport Safety Officers here at Preston Bus Station today, as I think it will make a real difference in tackling and deterring anti-social behaviour across our transport network.