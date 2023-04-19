News you can trust since 1837
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Rishi Sunak declares wife’s shares in firm amid investigation
23 minutes ago Ofcom BGT complaints surge after man sets himself on fire
1 hour ago Security officers at Heathrow airport to walk out for further 8 days
1 hour ago Civil Service to vote on strike action over pay
2 hours ago One of Britain’s last D-Day veterans Joe Cattini dies aged 100
3 hours ago Spotify down: users experience problems with music streaming platform

Special plaque now marks Lancaster birthplace of woman who saved a million birds

A special plaque has been unveiled in Lancaster in honour of a woman who saved a million birds.

By Debbie Butler
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 16:19 BST

Emily Williamson (née Bateson) who in 1889 founded the all-female Society for the Protection of Birds – later to become the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds – was honoured with the unveiling of the green commemorative plaque at her Lancaster birthplace.

The plaque was unveiled on Sunday April 16, the day before Emily’s birthday, at the Quernmore Road entrance to Williamson Park opposite Emily’s actual birthplace, by zoologist and bird scientist Prof Melissa Bateson, Emily’s great great niece.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The unveiling was preceded by a talk about Emily and her legacy, in the Ashton Memorial, where there were displays about her life and how her work continues.

The green commemorative plaque was unveiled by Prof Melissa Bateson.The green commemorative plaque was unveiled by Prof Melissa Bateson.
The green commemorative plaque was unveiled by Prof Melissa Bateson.
Most Popular

Emily’s actions were critical in saving thousands of bird species around the world from being hunted to extinction for the millinery trade, including the Great and Little Egret and the Great Crested Grebe.

Read More
Special honour for Lancaster woman who saved a million birds and founded RSPB
Related topics:Emily WilliamsonLancaster