Special open day at new Lancaster housing development showcases Nordic inspired layouts

Northstone is inviting homebuyers to explore its Breacla development in Lancaster at a special open day on Saturday November 8, from 10am to 4pm.

The event will showcase the beautifully designed seven94 home which is a 794sq ft, two-bedroom, two-bathroom single-storey semi-detached home, offering visitors the perfect opportunity to

experience the development’s blend of contemporary design, comfort and practicality.

Designed with modern living in mind, this stunning home is ideal for first-time buyers, downsizers, or small families looking for a low-maintenance lifestyle without compromising on space or style.

The event will showcase the beautifully designed seven94 home at the new Lancaster development. Photo: Northstone.

The open-plan kitchen with upgraded Silestone worktop, dining and living area creates a bright, sociable space that’s perfect for relaxing or entertaining.

The master bedroom has a private en-suite and there is a modern family bathroom, both benefitting from the upgraded flooring that runs throughout the home.

To make moving even easier, Northstone is offering a £10,000 contribution towards your deposit when you make this your home.

Anita Jolley, sales and marketing director for Northstone said: “Our Breacla homes have been thoughtfully designed to meet the needs of today’s buyers. With Nordic inspired layouts, floor to ceiling

windows, triple glazing and ceilings that are taller than other new builds, you need to see it to feel it. From energy-efficient features to flexible living spaces, this development certainly brings together

contemporary style, practicality and fantastic value in a superb Lancaster location.”

The Breacla Open Day will give visitors the chance to view the seven94 home, speak with the Northstone team and find out more about the available homes and exclusive offers.

Visit the Breacla development on Saturday, November 8 from 10am – 4pm.

For more information, visit https://northstone.co.uk/