Special new nurses will make life easier for Morecambe Bay families living with dementia

Families affected by dementia are set to benefit from the appointment of new nurses in Morecambe Bay.

By Debbie Butler
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 15:46 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 15:46 GMT

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT) has launched a new Admiral Nurse service in partnership with Dementia UK.

Dianne Smith, Dementia Matron for UHMBT based at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, is now a Consultant Admiral Nurse, and Marina Woodburn and Sarah Doughty are Admiral Nurses on a job share basis at Furness General Hospital in Barrow. A second Admiral Nurse for Lancaster is in the process of being recruited.

Admiral Nurses are specialist dementia nurses who are continuously supported and developed by Dementia UK to provide life-changing support for families affected by all forms of dementia.

Marina Woodburn, Dianne Smith and Sarah Doughty.
Dianne said: “It’s wonderful news that we now have this excellent service for people living with dementia here in Morecambe Bay.

“As Admiral Nurses we not only support our patients, but also create a care plan with a bespoke assessment for dementia right at the beginning a person’s time in hospital.

“Our recommendations are person-centred and include management of symptoms associated with dementia. If a person fits the assessment from a dementia perspective, we will put recommendations in the care plan and keep in touch with the person’s family and carers.

"We work with people with either diagnosed or undiagnosed dementia who are unsettled, agitated, confused and delirious, and at risk.”

Dr Hilda Hayo, Chief Admiral Nurse and Chief Executive at Dementia UK, said: “It is critical that we have more Admiral Nurses across Morecambe Bay to support those who need it the most.”

