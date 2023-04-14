Special fund set up to help premature babies in Lancaster closes after three decades

Lancaster and District Special Care Baby Unit Trust Fund is formally winding down after raising around half a million pounds since it was established.

The fund was created by Consultant Paediatrician Monica Placzek in 1989 with the aim of supporting the Royal Lancaster Infirmary’s Neonatal Unit.

Donations from the fund are used to support babies receiving care on the unit, improve facilities for staff, provide specialist equipment and promote research.

Lancaster and District Special Care Baby Unit Trust Fund formally hands over to Bay Hospitals Charity. From left are fund secretary Helen Wilkinson, Suzanne Lofthouse and Christine Metcalfe of Bay Hospitals Charity, fund treasurer Chris Gartside and fund trustee Cathy Munster.

Jonathon Prichard, who joined as trustee in 1993 and is now the fund’s Chair, said: “I have been involved in the life of SCBU since the birth of our son 39 years ago.

“In total we have raised and contributed in the region of £500,000 towards Special Care during the time that the Trust has been in operation.

“The Trustees and I are so grateful to have been given the opportunity to serve, even if only in this small way, and know that we have made a difference.

“I would like to thank my fellow Trustees Chris Gartside (Treasurer), Helen Wilkinson (Secretary) and Cathy Munster – without them nothing would have been possible.”

Throughout its history, the fund has incurred no running expenses. Professional services such as legal and accountancy have been provided free allowing all money raised to go to the unit.

Around £11,000 currently held by the fund is being passed on to Bay Hospitals Charity to continue supporting the unit.

Bay Hospitals Charity’s Head of Charities and Fundraising, Suzanne Lofthouse, said: “It’s hard to find the words to express how grateful we are to the Special Care Baby Unit Trust Fund team for their incredible support spanning more than three decades.

“Although the fund is now closing, it leaves an incredible legacy through its support for families all over the region.

“Bay Hospitals Charity is proud to be continuing this work and we will ensure that the final donation of funds from the charity is put to good use.”

Bay Hospitals Charity funds the latest equipment for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust. To donate and support your local hospital, contact Bay Hospitals Charity on 01524 516064 or email [email protected]