Special flag to be raised in Lancaster and across Lancashire for Armed Forces Day
The flag shows their support and appreciation for the contribution made by our servicemen and women past and present, and for the wider Armed Forces community of families, veterans and cadets.
The raising of the Armed Forces Day flag marks the start of a week of celebrations, including the Annual Reserves Day on Wednesday 26 June, as well as hundreds of smaller gatherings across the UK.
His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Mrs Amanda Parker JP, said: “Once again, Armed Forces Day flags are being raised all across Lancashire to acknowledge the debt we all owe to our servicemen and women, and to our service veterans.
“We owe a great deal to the bravery of these men and women, and we're proud to be able to recognise their dedication and service.”
The Lord-Lieutenant will attend a small ceremony at County Hall in Preston alongside the County Council's Vice Chairman and Champion for the Armed Forces and Veterans, Alf Clempson.
They will be joined by Father David Craven, as well as representatives from the Royal British Legion, Armed Forces Group, soldiers from Fulwood Barracks, senior council staff and county councillors.
Other flag raising events will be taking place on the same day in each Lancashire district, organised by district councils and attended by a member of the Lancashire Lieutenancy.
A flag was raised at Morecambe town hall on Friday June 21 for Armed Forces Day.
A flag will be raised at Lancaster town hall on Monday June 24 at 11am in Dalton Square on Armed Forces Day.
For details about Armed Forces Day visit https://www.armedforcesday.org.uk/