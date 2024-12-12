Special festive buses will have Santa on board in Lancaster and Morecambe this Christmas
Bus operator Stagecoach is embracing the Christmas spirit by decking out five buses in a special Santa theme.
The five festive buses – which feature Santa, children, presents and a Christmas tree – are based at Stagecoach’s depots in Morecambe, Kendal, Barrow, Carlisle and Workington, and operate different routes each day.
“I would say, ‘keep a look out for them’, but they’re so colourful you can’t really miss them,” said Tom Waterhouse, Managing Director of Stagecoach Cumbria and North Lancashire.