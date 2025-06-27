South Lakes MP speaking at public meeting in Morecambe

Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale Tim Farron will be speaking at a public meeting in Morecambe.

Lancaster and Morecambe Liberal Democrats are holding a public meeting at Morecambe Memorial Hall on Church Street at 7.30pm on Thursday July 3.

Guest speakers will be Tim Farron MP who will be talking about the national picture of politics, including the rise of populism and it's antidote, followed by Councillor Peter Jackson, the Liberal Democrat deputy leader of Lancaster City Council, who will be focusing on local issues.

There will then be a question and answers session in which the audience can participate.

The event is free and light refreshments will be available.