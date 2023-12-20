Those music lovers in Lancaster and surrounds, who have heard and seen South African acoustic fingerstyle guitarist, Tony Cox in concert, will be pleased to know that the man brings his unique Southern African-brewed music to the Gregson Centre this Saturday.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Taking in this man's show is the perfect way to end the year.

Expect to hear some jaw-dropping guitar playing performed on a variety of guitars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be songs that you know and love and others that will take you on new journeys.

There is a Tony Cox concert at the Gregson in Lancaster this weekend.

Considering the season, you may even hear a Christmas carol or two.

The guest artist is well-known, local guitarist, Charlie Bluglass who will play a short set in the first half.

The concert is at the Gregson Community and Arts Centre in Lancaster on Saturday, December 23 from 8pm-10pm.

Tickets cost £10 adults, children under 12 £8, Gregson volunteers £5.

Credit card payment on the door is £12.