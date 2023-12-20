South African guitarist in concert in Lancaster this weekend
Taking in this man's show is the perfect way to end the year.
Expect to hear some jaw-dropping guitar playing performed on a variety of guitars.
There will be songs that you know and love and others that will take you on new journeys.
Considering the season, you may even hear a Christmas carol or two.
The guest artist is well-known, local guitarist, Charlie Bluglass who will play a short set in the first half.
The concert is at the Gregson Community and Arts Centre in Lancaster on Saturday, December 23 from 8pm-10pm.
Tickets cost £10 adults, children under 12 £8, Gregson volunteers £5.
Credit card payment on the door is £12.
To book visit https://www.trybooking.com/uk/events/landing/51452