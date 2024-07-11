Soul Train steams into Morecambe and delivers 60s and 70s soul classics

By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2024, 16:53 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 10:40 BST
Soul Train will soon steam into Morecambe with their great show featuring no less than six lead vocalists, plus a truly fine feast of your favourite soulful gems.

Harking back to the wonderful days when the dance floor was king, performers deliver a fun presentation of 60s and 70s soul classics.

From early soul days of Tamla Motown, Stax and Atlantic records though to disco and beyond as the show brings on the good times.

Featured in a fun feel good production are classic hit songs by Stevie Wonder, Isley Brothers, Supremes, Gladys Knight, O'Jays, Marvin Gaye, Aretha Franklin, Ike & Tina Turner, Donna Summer, Candi Staton, Whitney Houston, Billy Ocean, Lionel Richie, Tavares and many more great artists.Show producer and performer Wayne Kennedy goes back to his roots having sold well over one million concert tickets for his theatre shows.

Soul Train comes to The Platform on Friday, July 26 at 7.30pm.

For tickets visit https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Productions

