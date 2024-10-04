Sought after Lancaster village setting for this impressive 18th century £1.1m home and coach house

Thoughtfully extended over time, Slyne Grange provides spacious and versatile living accommodation with the added benefit of a separate two bedroom Coach House within the grounds.

On the ground floor you’ll find an array of rooms ideal for both formal entertaining and relaxed family living.

Upstairs, there are five bedrooms over two floors with two en suite plus a house bathroom.

Outdoors, the well planned and maintained gardens create an attractive, secluded and peaceful setting all year round.

Slyne Grange, Main Road, Slyne, is marketed by Armitstead Barnett with a guide price of £1,100,000. Call 01539 751993 or email [email protected]