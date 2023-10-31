Solo theatre performance in Lancaster explores journey of migration from Baghdad to Britain
‘From The Daughter Of A Dictator’ is a one-person show exploring Ghrawi’s personal journey of migration from Baghdad to Beirut to Berlin to Britain.
The play presents a scrapbook of memories, offering an insight into what it was like to grow up in a dictatorship and the impact this has had on her experiences as she
has moved from place to place, eventually settling in Britain.
Ghrawi uses her experiences to offer up some challenges to how ‘Western democracy’ or ‘democrashy’ (as she refers to the current crisis of democracy) can be viewed: “There still lives the belief, a false one perhaps, that the UK, Europe, ‘the West’ are the final bastions of human rights.
"But what if these illusory safe shores of democracy are in danger of disappearing.
"What if living in a democracy is becoming no different than living in a dictatorship. Where do we go then? More importantly, where will you go?”
The show comes to Spot On Lancashire through a partnership with Shubbak Festival which champions the diversity of Arab artists’ creativity through engagement programmes,
national touring and a biennial multi-artform London-based festival.
Spot On works with grassroots volunteers from over 50 community venues and 70 libraries (plus one museum) across Lancashire to bring vibrant, entertaining and thought-
provoking performances and live events to the heart of rural communities.
Visit the Spot On Lancashire website for the full programme at https://spotonlancashire.co.uk/