Solo storytelling show comes to Lancaster’s The Gregson for one night only

Internationally-renowned storyteller Dominic Kelly comes to The Gregson in Lancaster for one night only.

Internationally-renowned storyteller Dominic Kelly conjures an entire world single-handed from an almost empty stage.

He immerses the audience in the vast forests of 19th Century Sweden – and a whodunnit with a difference, steeped in Swedish folklore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alone on his croft, Morten begins to suffer nightmares and mysterious visits as he sleeps. A friend tells him he’s plagued by a Mara - someone who visits another in spirit form. To free himself from the Mara, he must discover their identity. But who is it?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Entertaining, unsettling and moving, this performance is more than a whodunnit: it’s a dive into the dreamscape of Swedish folklore, a love story, a startling glimpse into ancient forests, a playful look at our relationship with sleep and a rummage into what it means to be awake.