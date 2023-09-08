News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed

Solo storytelling show comes to Lancaster’s The Gregson for one night only

Mara is a brand new solo storytelling show coming to The Gregson Centre, Lancaster for one night only.
By Michelle Blade
Published 8th Sep 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read
Internationally-renowned storyteller Dominic Kelly comes to The Gregson in Lancaster for one night only.Internationally-renowned storyteller Dominic Kelly comes to The Gregson in Lancaster for one night only.
Internationally-renowned storyteller Dominic Kelly comes to The Gregson in Lancaster for one night only.

Internationally-renowned storyteller Dominic Kelly conjures an entire world single-handed from an almost empty stage.

He immerses the audience in the vast forests of 19th Century Sweden – and a whodunnit with a difference, steeped in Swedish folklore.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alone on his croft, Morten begins to suffer nightmares and mysterious visits as he sleeps. A friend tells him he’s plagued by a Mara - someone who visits another in spirit form. To free himself from the Mara, he must discover their identity. But who is it?

Entertaining, unsettling and moving, this performance is more than a whodunnit: it’s a dive into the dreamscape of Swedish folklore, a love story, a startling glimpse into ancient forests, a playful look at our relationship with sleep and a rummage into what it means to be awake.

Mara comes to The Gregson on September 27 at 7pm.

Tickets £12 from https://gregson.co.uk/events/mara/

Related topics:LancasterTickets