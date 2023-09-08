Solo storytelling show comes to Lancaster’s The Gregson for one night only
Internationally-renowned storyteller Dominic Kelly conjures an entire world single-handed from an almost empty stage.
He immerses the audience in the vast forests of 19th Century Sweden – and a whodunnit with a difference, steeped in Swedish folklore.
Alone on his croft, Morten begins to suffer nightmares and mysterious visits as he sleeps. A friend tells him he’s plagued by a Mara - someone who visits another in spirit form. To free himself from the Mara, he must discover their identity. But who is it?
Entertaining, unsettling and moving, this performance is more than a whodunnit: it’s a dive into the dreamscape of Swedish folklore, a love story, a startling glimpse into ancient forests, a playful look at our relationship with sleep and a rummage into what it means to be awake.
Mara comes to The Gregson on September 27 at 7pm.