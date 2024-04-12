Solo production about Florence Nightingale comes to market town near Lancaster

Florence: the lesser known life and legacy of Florence Nightingale comes to Settle's Victoria Hall in May. Picture: Fyrefly Studios

Through song and storytelling Louise puts the myth of ‘the Lady with the Lamp’ under the spotlight and explores Florence Nightingale’s work as a pioneering statistician who used data

to call for government accountability, demanding equal healthcare for all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louise said: “Florence Nightingale spent less than two years as a nurse during the Crimean War, yet she lived to the age of 90.

"At a time when women weren’t entitled to vote Florence used every tool at her disposal to achieve change that impacted people living in poverty around the globe.

"I want this show to bring Florence Nightingale to life as a three-dimensional human and to consider how legends, myths are legacies are created.”