Solo production about Florence Nightingale comes to market town near Lancaster
Through song and storytelling Louise puts the myth of ‘the Lady with the Lamp’ under the spotlight and explores Florence Nightingale’s work as a pioneering statistician who used data
to call for government accountability, demanding equal healthcare for all.
Louise said: “Florence Nightingale spent less than two years as a nurse during the Crimean War, yet she lived to the age of 90.
"At a time when women weren’t entitled to vote Florence used every tool at her disposal to achieve change that impacted people living in poverty around the globe.
"I want this show to bring Florence Nightingale to life as a three-dimensional human and to consider how legends, myths are legacies are created.”
Tickets are available from Victoria Hall in person and by telephone 01729 825718.