Sold out: Tickets for Lancaster comedian Jon Richardson's return gig in aid of hospice snapped up 'quicker than ever'
Tickets went on sale last night but within an hour of doing so, they were all gone.
St John’s Hospice posted on its Facebook page: “They've sold quicker than ever! There will be chances to win next week, so keep an eye out!”
Jon, known for his appearances on 8 out of 10 Cats and his own comedy series Meet the Richardsons, will return for the sixth time to Morecambe Winter Gardens on Sunday August 27 to support the charity.
Born and raised in Lancaster, the 40-year-old comedian is a former pupil of Ryelands Primary School and Lancaster Royal Grammar School.
Jon’s August 27 performance will be an additional date on his Knitwit tour.
Lisa Morgan, fundraising manager at St John’s Hospice, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Jon Richardson back for what will be his sixth performance in aid of St John’s, and we are hugely grateful for his continued support.
"This has proved a popular event in the past and we appreciate the support of all those who purchase a ticket. We look forward to Jon bringing smiles and laughter to the people of Lancaster and Morecambe for a great local cause.”
Jon's previous gigs in Lancaster and Morecambe sold out in a matter of days. His 2019 performance featured fellow comedians Sarah Millican, Gary Delaney, Matt Forde and his wife, Lucy Beaumont. It raised £25,000, giving a significant boost to the Hospice’s funds. His last performance in 2020 was livestreamed to a virtual audience during the Covid pandemic.