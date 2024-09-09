Solar boost for electric bike hire business in Lancaster village
An electric bike hire business in Arnside has harnessed the power of the sun to charge its bike batteries.
Ease e ride’s Arnside base is without mains connection and operates fully off-grid.
“As a business built around the idea of sustainable travel, it was natural for us to install solar panels at our base,” said joint founder, Mike Turner.
"We can now fully charge our batteries using the power of the sun. We are committed to providing a sustainable tourism business and it’s a very satisfying and necessary step forward for us.”
The panels were installed with support from the Rural England Prosperity Fund, provided through Westmorland & Furness Council and delivered by Cumbria Business Growth Hub.