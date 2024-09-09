Solar boost for electric bike hire business in Lancaster village

By Debbie Butler
Published 9th Sep 2024, 15:09 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2024, 16:49 BST

An electric bike hire business in Arnside has harnessed the power of the sun to charge its bike batteries.

Ease e ride’s Arnside base is without mains connection and operates fully off-grid.

“As a business built around the idea of sustainable travel, it was natural for us to install solar panels at our base,” said joint founder, Mike Turner.

"We can now fully charge our batteries using the power of the sun. We are committed to providing a sustainable tourism business and it’s a very satisfying and necessary step forward for us.”

Ease e ride’s Arnside base is without mains connection and operates fully off-grid.

The panels were installed with support from the Rural England Prosperity Fund, provided through Westmorland & Furness Council and delivered by Cumbria Business Growth Hub.

Mike added: “Even with this summer’s disappointing weather, the panels generate enough power to charge our batteries even on a cloudy day.”

Ease e ride, a recent finalist in the 2024 Cumbria Tourism New Business of the Year award, provides e-bike rental from its base in Arnside and, in collaboration with the National Trust, at Sizergh. Bikes are available to hire all year round.

Find out more at https://easeeride.co.uk or contact [email protected] to book.

