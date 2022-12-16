Soap box racing comes to Lancaster next year for Williamson Park event

Krazy Races is a free to attend soapbox derby event, aiming to bring all manner of wild and zany races to towns and cities across the UK and beyond, while raising

substantial funds for local charities.

The free to attend family event will now be making its way to Lancaster thanks to the newly renovated Royal Kings Arms Hotel who are funding the event and Lancaster City Council’s Williamson Park being an event supporter.

Soap box racing is coming to Lancaster next year.

Lancaster Krazy Races, presented by The Royal Kings Arms Hotel, is the first of its kind to be held in Lancaster.

The event will take place in and around Willamson Park with the start line located next to the iconic Ashton Memorial.

Spectators can expect lots of free entertainment, local food and activities along the way.

The racing route will contain chicanes, obstacles and more with racers expected to be cheered on by over 15,000 locals.

As well as fantastic races, Krazy Races are looking to work with local sponsors and businesses to bring together entertainers, food stalls and more, giving local families a fantastic day to remember.

The Royal Kings Arms Hotel, approached Sarah Belcher Events Limited, the organisers of Krazy Races, to bring this unique event to Lancaster after the tremendous success of the previous events.

The Hotel will be working closely with the events team as the events official hosts.

Sarah Belcher, Founder of Krazy Races, said: “We are beyond excited to be coming to Lancaster in partnership with The Royal Kings Arms. The hotel approached us earlier this year and made it clear that they wanted to gift the city a fantastic, free day out to remember.

"We are approached by locations across the U.K. but the passion and drive of the team at The Royal Kings Arms is infectious and the chosen location in Williamson park is something very exciting, making this event a no brainer for us!

“We can’t wait to see what ‘Krazy’ designs the people of Lancaster create.”

Liam Mulligan, sales and marketing manager from Royal Kings Arms said: “The Lancaster Krazy Races is set to be one of the largest if not the largest event Lancaster will see in 2023. On top of this it will be completely free to attend!

"The Krazy Races team have been responsible for some genuinely amazing events recently and with our combined passion we know that September 2023’s will be one

to live long in the memory of Lancastrians.

"Our hotel is proud of its history, its role, and its responsibilities within the Lancaster community and by funding this event we hope to support local and regional businesses, people and good causes.

"Plus, I may even find myself in my first ever soapbox kart!”

Applications for teams to enter open today, with event organisers looking for 20-40 teams to enter the race in a knockout style competition with multiple trophies.

Teams and spectators are encouraged to raise as much money as possible for charity, and after Christmas, the event will announce its official Lancaster Krazy Races headline

charity.