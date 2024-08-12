Sneak peek inside Lancaster's brand new Latin American-inspired cocktail bar and restaurant

South American themed cocktail bar and restaurant, Los Banditos, is opening on August 24 but the Lancaster Guardian were invited along for a sneak preview inside.

Los Banditos will be serving a range of food and drink associated with Latin America.

The venue – which is located on Church Street – has décor inspired by different parts of Latin America including Brazil, Mexico and Cuba.

Co-owner Luke Bindless said: “We’re so excited to bringing a flavour of Latin America to Lancaster – Los Banditos is something completely new to the city.

“From the moment you walk in, you’ll be transported 5,000 miles away. The team have worked really hard to put together something very special.”

Iconic Latin American cocktails including margaritas, mojitos and caipirinha will be served - as well as a full selection of beers, wines and spirits.

Food will be made fresh on site by executive chef Jake Brindley and his team, with street food tacos, sizzing fajita boards and classic Latin-inspired tapas among the items on the menu.

Jake said: “I’ve travelled extensively across Latin America and learnt how to cook authentic local cuisine from people I met along the way.

“We’ve got a focus on sustainable produce, with a lot of ingredients sourced from Lancaster and the surrounding areas.”

From left: Jake Brindley, Bruno Buccelli and Luke Bindless, owners of the new South American bar and restaurant Los Banditos on Church Street, Lancaster.

A first look inside the new South American bar and restaurant Los Banditos on Church Street, Lancaster.

A first look inside the new South American bar and restaurant Los Banditos on Church Street, Lancaster.