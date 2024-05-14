Sneak peek at some of the buses coming to Morecambe for Vintage Bus Day

It was set up in 1972 by a small group based mainly in north Lancashire, most of whom were working in the bus industry.

They decided to save some of their favourite Ribble buses which were otherwise destined for the scrap heap.

They are a charitable trust, are all volunteers helping to restore and maintain classic buses and are always looking for new members, particularly from the younger generation.

Their collection contains buses from the early 1930s to the 1990s and are housed in a facility near Freckleton.

Known for their red and cream livery Ribble buses were a familiar sight in the 20th century, connecting towns and cities across the North West.

On Sunday, May 19, the group will be hosting their main event of the year, The Morecambe Vintage Bus Running Day and Display which is based at the Mazuma Stadium, Morecambe and will have free services running to and from Heysham Village, Carnforth and Bare.

For more information on the group visit https://rvpt.co.uk/ or their Facebook page.

The Ribble Vehicle Preservation Group based in Freckleton. Pictured is volunteer Kenny Houghton working on a 1972 Leyland National single decker bus and is the last dual door Ribble bus in existence.

The Ribble Vehicle Preservation Group based in Freckleton. From left: 1481 Leyland Atlantean which operated from 1980; 1775 Leyland Titan PD3 which operated from 1962; to 1982; 1467 Leyland Titan PD2 which operated from 1956 to approximately 1973; 338 Bristol RE which operated from 1971 to 1990 and Leyland Cheetah which operated as a coach from 1936 to 1951.

Some of the buses which will be restored and maintained at The Ribble Vehicle Preservation Group based in Freckleton.

