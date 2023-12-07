Tickets for festive activities in a popular Lancaster park are running very low so snap some up while you can.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Big Christmas Day Out promises two days of Christmas fun for all the family in Williamson Park, Lancaster on Saturday, December 16 and Sunday, December 17.

With just over a week to go 74% of tickets have gone for Saturday morning’s activities and 97% of tickets have gone for Saturday afternoon's activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Sunday, December 17, 71% of tickets have gone for the morning and 86% of tickets have gone for the afternoon.

The Big Christmas Day Out in Lancaster is next weekend.

But what will be happening over the weekend? There will be a huge range of festive activities for all the family from Fairground Rides to

Christmas Crafting through to Festive Cinema and Face Painting.

The little ones can gather round for storytelling and try to find their way around to the surprise at the centre of the Christmas Maze.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can expect to find special appearances from Hartbeeps, creators of multi-sensory musical experiences, the Northern Heights dance

company, performing mesmerising displays, the RagTag Roadshow, where little ones are encouraged to get creative among the amazing mobile

scrap store.

The Story Makers from Magical Story Jars will be at the very top of Ashton Memorial with their unique and fun filled Christmas Story Mixing Station.

The amazing Crafty Vintage crew are bringing their Christmas Market, where you’ll find gift ideas for loved ones, and for all the karaoke stars out there - be sure to pop into the Christmas Cafe-Oke to sing along to some of your favourite Christmas classics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course there will be plenty of food and drink available including boozy and non-boozy hot chocolates, mince pies, Bavarian sausages, beers, pick n mix and much more.

The whole family are invited to meet Santa Claus in his grotto and children can tell him what they want on the big day plus have a memorable photo taken with the man himself.

(An additional ticket is required to meet Santa with various session times provided)

The ticket price includes all activities (except the food, drink and meeting Santa).