Sky Sports football pundit Jeff Stelling coming to Lancaster Grand
During the evening Jeff will share anecdotes from his amazing career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and behind the scenes anecdotes.
He will be joined on stage by Bianca Westwood his Sky Colleague as she hosts and roasts the anchor man!
Jeff joined Sky Sports Soccer Saturday in 1994 and has presented almost every episode and worked with some legendary football stars from George Best, David Beckham, Roy Keane, and many more.
On the night there is also the chance to ask Jeff lots of questions with an audience Q&A and to purchase some fantastic sporting memorabilia.
It promises to be a fantastic night of fun and entertainment for all football enthusiasts.
