Skip blaze and car engine fire among call-outs for Lune Valley firefighters
Alongside a crew from Hawes, the team attended a skip on fire in the Bentham area just after 5pm on Tuesday.
Thankfully the fire was contained to the skip and did not affect any of the surroundings.
Both crews were at the scene for around an hour.
On the way back from Bentham, the Hornby firefighters were called to a vehicle on fire in Tatham.
The crew removed some plastic coverings and used a hose reel to extinguish a fire in the engine bay.
In a further incident, the team was called out alongside colleagues from Bentham Fire Station to a smoke alarm sounding in the Burton-in-Lonsdale area at around 11pm on Monday.
On arrival it was found that the activation was due to burnt food, and the crew was able to return to the station.
