Skip blaze and car engine fire among call-outs for Lune Valley firefighters

Hornby firefighters at the scene of the skip fire.

Fire crews in Hornby were called out to three separate incidents in less than 24 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside a crew from Hawes, the team attended a skip on fire in the Bentham area just after 5pm on Tuesday.

Thankfully the fire was contained to the skip and did not affect any of the surroundings.

Both crews were at the scene for around an hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The aftermath of the car engine fire.

On the way back from Bentham, the Hornby firefighters were called to a vehicle on fire in Tatham.

The crew removed some plastic coverings and used a hose reel to extinguish a fire in the engine bay.

In a further incident, the team was called out alongside colleagues from Bentham Fire Station to a smoke alarm sounding in the Burton-in-Lonsdale area at around 11pm on Monday.

On arrival it was found that the activation was due to burnt food, and the crew was able to return to the station.