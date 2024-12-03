Sisters meet driver who killed their Lancaster parents in M6 crash
Donna and Vicky’s parents, 58-year-old Patricia and David Howard, aged 57, were killed in a crash on the M6 near junction 31A for Fulwood on 11 November 2018.
The driver, James Nichol, who was drink-driving, was sentenced to eight years for dangerous driving and has since been released from prison.
However, Donna and Vicky agreed to take part in restorative justice in May 2022 – which means that they met the offender in prison during his sentence.
They said: “I think we all needed that, and I think he needed that as well because you could clearly see that he was sorry.
“We were raised by good people, so to bring that out in there, and remember that this is something mum probably would have done – that’s one of the reasons why we did it.
“We had a lot of hate for so long, and hate is exhausting, it’s mentally, physically tiring. We’ll never forgive, never ever forgive, but I don’t hate him.”
A meeting between victim and offenders is run by highly trained facilitators and each case is individually considered to see if it is the right thing to do. Donna and Vicky’s story was shared by Lancashire Constabulary to mark Restorative Justice Week 2024.
Helena Cryer, restorative justice manager for Lancashire Police, said: “Restorative Justice Week is really important for raising awareness of what restorative justice does.
“It can, for the right people and in the right circumstances, be life changing. We would always encourage anyone who is interested in the RJ procedure to get in contact.”