Sir David Attenborough’s favourite cameraman is coming to Morecambe as part of his UK tour
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doug Allan’s latest show is ‘It’s A Wrap’ in which he shares his extraordinary filming challenges and successes.
Part retrospective, the show is also Doug’s perspective on climate change and its impacts on the world’s wild places.
Doug said: “There are big days when animals behave spectacularly right in front of your lens. And other quieter times when a deeper understanding reveals itself, a new insight into the environment and what’s alive there. I’ll be talking about these moments of truth and how they’re the biggest privilege of a wildlife cameraperson.”
In his 35 years of filming, Doug’s been involved with more than 65 films, freelancing for the BBC, Discovery, National Geographic and others.
Doug Allan will be appearing at The Platform in Morecambe on October 3.
For tickets call 01524 582803 or email [email protected].