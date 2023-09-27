Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doug Allan’s latest show is ‘It’s A Wrap’ in which he shares his extraordinary filming challenges and successes.

Part retrospective, the show is also Doug’s perspective on climate change and its impacts on the world’s wild places.

Doug said: “There are big days when animals behave spectacularly right in front of your lens. And other quieter times when a deeper understanding reveals itself, a new insight into the environment and what’s alive there. I’ll be talking about these moments of truth and how they’re the biggest privilege of a wildlife cameraperson.”

In his 35 years of filming, Doug’s been involved with more than 65 films, freelancing for the BBC, Discovery, National Geographic and others.

Doug Allan will be appearing at The Platform in Morecambe on October 3.