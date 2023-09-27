News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Sir David Attenborough’s favourite cameraman is coming to Morecambe as part of his UK tour

An award-winning natural history photographer, documentary filmmaker, diver, author, and public speaker is coming to Morecambe as part of his UK tour.
By Michelle Blade
Published 27th Sep 2023, 10:26 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doug Allan’s latest show is ‘It’s A Wrap’ in which he shares his extraordinary filming challenges and successes.

Part retrospective, the show is also Doug’s perspective on climate change and its impacts on the world’s wild places.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Doug said: “There are big days when animals behave spectacularly right in front of your lens. And other quieter times when a deeper understanding reveals itself, a new insight into the environment and what’s alive there. I’ll be talking about these moments of truth and how they’re the biggest privilege of a wildlife cameraperson.”

Photographer Doug Allan with three walrus.Photographer Doug Allan with three walrus.
Photographer Doug Allan with three walrus.
Most Popular

In his 35 years of filming, Doug’s been involved with more than 65 films, freelancing for the BBC, Discovery, National Geographic and others.

Doug Allan will be appearing at The Platform in Morecambe on October 3.

For tickets call 01524 582803 or email [email protected].

Related topics:David AttenboroughMorecambeBBC