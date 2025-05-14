Single-use vapes set to be banned across UK including Lancashire

There are just weeks to go until single-use vapes are banned across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancashire County Council's Trading Standards officers are reminding high street shops and convenience stores that if any businesses have single-use vapes left after June 1, it will be against the law to sell these to shoppers and they must be disposed of safely.

Officers have been working with Lancashire's shops to help them to prepare for the law change and remind them to run down existing stocks before the ban comes into force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Noone, head of service at Lancashire's Trading Standards said: “We are keen to see businesses in Lancashire trading successfully, but it is crucial that they do so in compliance with the law in order to ensure that the health of local residents is not put at risk by the products they sell.

The sale of single-use vapes will be banned from June 1.

“Businesses need to be running down their stocks of single use vapes, ahead of the ban coming into force in June.

“We will be carrying out inspections after the ban has come into force, to ensure that businesses are adhering to the new laws and action against businesses who don’t comply with the new law will be considered.

“Any business continuing to supply single-use vapes after June 1 will risk the stock being seized. They may end up being prosecuted, which could result in an unlimited fine, a prison sentence, or both.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you are a business looking for advice on how to comply with the law in this area, find out more at Ditch single-use vapes as ban deadline looms - GOV.UK.

“Anyone who has concerns about the sale of vapes or tobacco products can report them to Trading Standards via the Citizens Advice Consumer Service helpline on 0808 223 1133."

The ban on single-use vapes should help to reduce the number of 'hidden batteries' that end up incorrectly disposed of in bins, which can cause fires. 'Hidden batteries' must be disposed of properly at the nearest recycling centre or in a special battery bin which can be found in shops.

Steve Scott, head of service at Lancashire's waste management said: “The banning of single-use vapes will be a great step forward for improving the safety of waste and recycling services in Lancashire.

"Single-use vapes contain hidden batteries, which caused a number of serious fires at our recycling facilities last year.

"Nationally, hundreds of fires were caused when vapes were thrown away in bins, mostly caused by lithium-ion batteries igniting when they were damaged or crushed.

"Research has shown that many people are just unaware that batteries are inside everyday items like vapes, electric toothbrushes and power tools. If it has a wire or plug, battery or requires charging, it needs to be disposed of separately. Find out how to dispose of these properly at https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling/reduce-reuse-recycle/recycle/a-z-of-recycling/