Singer Bexi Owen promises intimate evening of acoustic music in Morecambe
The Sea Studio is a new wellbeing holistic space on West Street in the West End of Morecambe.
Singing songs of the old ways for modern days, Bexi weaves gentle melodies and heart-led lyrics into her songs.
Embracing her dual heritage, she sings in Welsh and English.
Bexi loves the power of music to create community and the joy of singing in circle with others.
She especially loves singing out in nature, honouring the land and finding connection with a slower way of living.
Sea Studio owner Chelsey Needham said: “I'm looking forward to welcoming Bexi and offering a new kind of entertainment in Morecambe, it's a sober space and our refreshments are all plant based. It's a different, relaxing Friday night for the community to enjoy.”
Tickets are £11 and can be booked by emailing Bexi direct at [email protected] and you can hear her latest album at https://bexiowen.bandcamp.com/album/walk-with-me