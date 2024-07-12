Singer and poet Mike Harding meets his potty doppelganger at festival with a difference in market town near Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 4,000 flower pots depicting everyone from the Calendar Girls to Jiminy Cricket are on display across Settle in a festival with a difference.

The town’s annual Flowerpot Festival runs until September 1, providing free fun for all the family.

And local celebrity and festival patron, Mike Harding, has already met his potty doppelganger during a signing event to launch his picture book celebrating the festival.

Owing to the unseasonal weather, preparations for more than 200 exhibits have taken place indoors with families sharing their kitchen tables with pots and paints.

Mike Harding and his 'potty' doppelganger.

A dedicated area at Watershed Mill – the Potting Shed – has also been very busy.

Once again, Settle residents have used their imagination to create a wide variety of flowerpot characters.

The Calendar Girls, displaying ‘considerably bigger buns’, have been recreated in flower pots by Settle WI while the Cricket Club has produced a tribute to the 19th Century cricketer, W G Grace, after discovering that his great, great grand-daughter had been living at a local retirement home, The Wickets, until recently.

Meanwhile, Settle Quakers have celebrated their founder, George Fox, who was born in July, 400 years ago.

Jiminy Cricket goes on display at Settle Flowerpot Festival.

Trail sheets are available to help visitors explore Settle and discover many installations off the beaten track.

Richard Handscombe of Settle Flowerpot Festival CIC, which organises the event, said: “Now the hard work is done, we all get to enjoy the delight in the visitors who come to see the festival.

“It’s wonderful that our community manages to keep coming up with fantastic fresh ideas each year. It’s a real credit to the town and the Craven economy.”