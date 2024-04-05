Silent film accompanied by live music comes to Lancaster’s Gregson in one off show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Silent film Piccadilly from 1929 will be shown with live music accompaniment by the Brief Encounter Duo.

Piccadilly (1929) is a silent British classic and was also an international success.

The film was restored and re-released by Milestones Films in 2004 and on DVD in 2005 with the soundtrack composed by Neil Brand.

In Piccadilly, Anna May Wong sizzles as Shosho, a scullery maid who rises to stardom in the Piccadilly nightclub in this tale of jealousy, betrayal, forbidden love and a mysterious murder.

The Brief Encounter duo play vintage jazz and more on nine instruments in this unique show.

Chris and Veronica Perrin are multi-instrumentalists playing vintage jazz at home and abroad as the Brief Encounter Duo.

Veronice Perrin said: “Piccadilly was a huge success despite being a silent film which came out two years after the 'Talkies' began.

"We were attracted to the idea of accompanying Piccadilly as the film is set in the Jazz Age and suits our style of music.

“Chris's grandfather H.H. Perrin was a professional silent movie accompanist who also played with Frascati's Orchestra in Piccadilly and is very likely to have accompanied this film.

“Our accompaniment is improvised and compiled from open-source music for silent films, jazz standards and Tin Pan Alley.

"We think it will appeal to vintage jazz fans as well as film buffs and the curious.”

Piccadilly accompanied by the Brief Encounter Duo comes to The Gregson on Saturday, April 13 at 7pm and tickets cost between £14-£17.