Silent crime: Lancaster city centre unites in bid to crack down on uplift in anti-social behaviour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A task force has been set up to tackle anti social behaviour in Lancaster city centre.

Lancaster BID is increasingly concerned by the recent increase in low level anti social behaviour being witnessed from a small number of individuals in the city centre, they said.

This week they hosted a meeting of the key partners from the city council, Police, Pubwatch, shopping centres and businesses who were involved in first setting up the Safe and Secure Lancaster campaign.

Partners all agreed that coordinated action is needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lancaster BID has set up a task force to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city.

At the end of the meeting Lancaster BID said it was agreed to bring a wider group of agencies together within the next month to agree a plan to tackle the key issues from all angles.

This joined up approach will include targeted support for the individuals who need it alongside stronger enforcement action to reinforce that anti-social behaviour (ASB) will not be tolerated in Lancaster city centre.