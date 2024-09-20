Silent crime: Lancaster city centre unites in bid to crack down on uplift in anti-social behaviour
Lancaster BID is increasingly concerned by the recent increase in low level anti social behaviour being witnessed from a small number of individuals in the city centre, they said.
This week they hosted a meeting of the key partners from the city council, Police, Pubwatch, shopping centres and businesses who were involved in first setting up the Safe and Secure Lancaster campaign.
Partners all agreed that coordinated action is needed.
At the end of the meeting Lancaster BID said it was agreed to bring a wider group of agencies together within the next month to agree a plan to tackle the key issues from all angles.
This joined up approach will include targeted support for the individuals who need it alongside stronger enforcement action to reinforce that anti-social behaviour (ASB) will not be tolerated in Lancaster city centre.