Silent crime: Lancaster city centre unites in bid to crack down on uplift in anti-social behaviour

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Sep 2024, 10:31 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2024, 15:24 BST
A task force has been set up to tackle anti social behaviour in Lancaster city centre.

Lancaster BID is increasingly concerned by the recent increase in low level anti social behaviour being witnessed from a small number of individuals in the city centre, they said.

This week they hosted a meeting of the key partners from the city council, Police, Pubwatch, shopping centres and businesses who were involved in first setting up the Safe and Secure Lancaster campaign.

Partners all agreed that coordinated action is needed.

Lancaster BID has set up a task force to tackle anti-social behaviour in the city.

At the end of the meeting Lancaster BID said it was agreed to bring a wider group of agencies together within the next month to agree a plan to tackle the key issues from all angles.

This joined up approach will include targeted support for the individuals who need it alongside stronger enforcement action to reinforce that anti-social behaviour (ASB) will not be tolerated in Lancaster city centre.