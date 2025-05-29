Sign up for a seasonal vegetable box with produce grown in Morecambe and Garstang

Residents can now sign up for a weekly vegetable box which contains seasonal, organic produce all grown within eight miles of Lancaster town hall.

The Plot is a local market garden that grows vegetables, fruits and herbs at two growing sites: Old Holly Farm near Garstang and polytunnels in Morecambe.

The Plot’s mission is to increase the region’s capacity to grow food locally and to connect residents with seasonal, organic and delicious produce.

From June to October, they offer weekly vegetable boxes for delivery or pick up at eight convenient collection points in the area.

2025 FarmStart trainees with some plants.

Sign ups are now open for the 2025 growing season, but will close soon.

The crop-share, now in its fourth season, is a key part of this work.

With collection points at popular community hubs around Lancaster, Morecambe, Halton and Forton, as well as delivery options, Crop Share offers North Lancashire residents a chance to enjoy the most local vegetable box around, taking the work out of eating with the seasons.

A Plot vegetable box with seasonal vegetables in June.

The Plot is run by a team of dedicated staff and volunteers, as well as FarmStart trainees.

FarmStart is a year-round training programme that helps individuals expand both their growing and business skills so that more local vegetables could be grown and sold in the district.

A cropshare member from the 2024 season said: “I feel very honoured to know exactly where my food is grown and by great people who are doing good for the planet and the North Lancashire community. It’s a community I’m proud to be part of. I tell everyone I can at any given moment, “I’m part of a veg box scheme!”.

"If you’re not part of the crop-share, you’re missing out on more than just good local organic food. You’re missing out on being part of a positive change in the history of our community.”

The Plot at Old Holly Farm near Garstang.

Dennis Touliatos, Grower and FarmStart Trainer at the Plot, said: “The Plot aims to build environmental health and local wealth by connecting people with food, land, seasonality, and nature. By growing and supporting the eating of local, organic, and seasonal food, it hopes to reduce the environmental impact of food production, improve the health and well-being of the community, and support the local economy.

"By joining The Plot’s crop-share scheme you support [us in this work] and receive a weekly vegetable box delivered to your home or a local collection point.”

More information about the cropshare scheme and a link to signing up for a vegetable box can be found at https://foodfutures.org.uk/the-plot/

The Plot and FarmStart programme is run by LESS (Lancaster District) CIC and is undertaken as part of the FoodFutures partnership to deliver on the local ten-year Community Food Strategy developed in 2021.