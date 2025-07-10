Sight impaired Morecambe foster dad and Lancaster charity volunteer take on Galloways trike challenge

A registered blind foster parent from Morecambe and a sight loss charity volunteer are cycling over 45 miles from Pendle Hill to Lancaster Castle on Nigel's custom built two-man trike to raise money for charity Galloways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Walker and Joseph Gardiner will cycle on a specially designed two-man trike on July 12 to raise much needed funds to help Galloways to continue providing services, activities and raise awareness for the sight loss community in Lancashire and Sefton.

Nigel, 57, was brought up in Morecambe and attended Derby School in Preston. He was born partially sighted but in an incident during his time fostering children, he lost almost all of his remaining sight spurring on his passion to support his local sight loss charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the past 17 years, me and my wife, Penny, have fostered in total around 50 children.

From left: Joseph Gardiner and Nigel Walker are raising money for Galloway's Society for the Blind by doing a 45 mile charity trike challenge.

Some of the children have learning difficulties and in 2018, a child was having a fight. I intervened, fell over the sofa and hit my head against a door frame. I almost lost all my sight and I suffer from bad headaches daily.”

Nigel bravely skydived to raise over £3500 for Galloways last year and has been involved in fundraising for years.

Joseph, 36, works for Galloways as their HR and volunteer lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based in Lancaster, Joseph raised over £1500 for Galloways running the London Marathon last year and can't wait to take on the next challenge.

Visit the gofundme page at https://www.justgiving.com/page/nigelandjosephs-big-ride to donate.

Galloways is a sight loss charity based in the North West of England.