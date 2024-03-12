Sigh of relief from residents as work gets underway on some of Morecambe’s worst pothole-ridden roads

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The roads being resurfaced are Woodhill Lane and Thirlmere Drive in Morecambe.

Signs were put up over the weekend warning residents not to park on the roads between March 10 and 18.

Lancashire County Council are doing the resurfacing work on Woodhill Lane until March 15 and the road is closed from West End Road to Kenwood Avenue.

Looking down Woodhill Lane from West End Road in Morecambe where the road is closed.

At the junction of Thirlmere Drive and Woodhill Lane there are road closed signs but the resurfacing work on Thirlmere Drive hasn’t started yet.

Resurfacing work has been undertaken on Dennis Grove, a road off Thirlmere Drive, and also Thirlmere Grove off Thirlmere Drive.