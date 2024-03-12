Sigh of relief from residents as work gets underway on some of Morecambe’s worst pothole-ridden roads
The roads being resurfaced are Woodhill Lane and Thirlmere Drive in Morecambe.
Signs were put up over the weekend warning residents not to park on the roads between March 10 and 18.
Lancashire County Council are doing the resurfacing work on Woodhill Lane until March 15 and the road is closed from West End Road to Kenwood Avenue.
At the junction of Thirlmere Drive and Woodhill Lane there are road closed signs but the resurfacing work on Thirlmere Drive hasn’t started yet.
Resurfacing work has been undertaken on Dennis Grove, a road off Thirlmere Drive, and also Thirlmere Grove off Thirlmere Drive.
According to the signs put up by the council the resurfacing works on Thirlmere Drive will be finished by March 18.