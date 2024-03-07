Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The tour celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the band.

‘The Greatest Rock & Roll Band In The World’ is a bold statement, but Showaddywaddy have lived up to that title for the last five decades!

Formed in Leicester in 1973 from an amalgamation of several local bands, Showaddywaddy have gone on to sell more than 20 million records and tour all four corners of the globe.

Showaddywaddy are coming to Lancaster Grand on their 50th anniversary tour.

Their 50th Anniversary shows will be dynamic and uplifting, featuring all their greatest hits, many of which reached number one in the pop charts across Europe. ‘Under The Moon of Love’, ‘Three Steps to Heaven’, ‘Hey Rock & Roll’, ‘When’, ‘Blue Moon’, ‘Pretty Little Angel Eyes’ and many, many more.

So come and join the ‘Dancin’ Party’… ‘You’ve Got What It Takes’!

Showaddywaddy 50th Anniversary Tour comes to Lancaster Grand on Saturday, April 27 at 7.30pm.